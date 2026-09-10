A school in Temuka has found a colourful idea to ensure no child is left behind.

The Temuka Colour Canter aims to raise funds for the Friends of St Joseph’s School (FOSJ).

FOSJ spokeswoman Amy Downes said the funds would go towards purchasing and maintaining a van for the school.

Ms Downes said the small school had many families who had both parents working.

“It’s a fact of life these days.”

“Unlike when we were growing up, where one parent was easily able to go and help out.”

She said the van would help not only to eliminate barriers for the pupils, but would also help to “empower” the school by reducing the number of drivers needed.

“They won’t have to worry about the cost involved.”

“It’s giving kids — that may not be able to get places — an opportunity to do it.”

She said FOSJ would facilitate upkeep, paying for things like insurance and registration.

Aleisha Coskerie marks another milestone towards purchasing a van for the school, after a Jingo Bingo fundraiser earlier last month had seen her donning KISS attire. Photo: Supplied

The school’s last colour canter was held a decade ago.

This event would start at the Temuka Domain oval and would head down Domain Ave and loop back past the oxygenation ponds.

Along the way would be seven colour stations, each sponsored by an organisation.

She said the event would not be timed and participants could walk, jog or run.

“Honestly, it’s 100% a fun run.”

The event will be held on October 17, with tickets available until October 9.

There are great prizes to be won, but the group is still searching for bigger spot prizes.

She said if there was a business wanting to help out, the group would be very grateful.

“It will be a nice afternoon. It’ll be fun.”