Hospice South Canterbury’s 54 Church St shop is on the move to a new address.

The op shop is moving to new, larger premises at 34 Bank St, and will open extended hours, from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Hospice South Canterbury funding manager Ann Brown said the move marked an exciting new chapter for the hospice retail team, providing more than three times the retail and processing space, making it easier for volunteers to sort donations, display quality goods, and create an even better shopping experience for the community.

Mrs Brown said every purchase, donated item and hour volunteered helped provide free specialist palliative care for people across South Canterbury.

Last year alone, the organisation’s two shops — at 68 Orbell St and 54 Church St — generated thousands of dollars towards the cost of providing hospice care, helping fund specialist nursing, medical care, family support, grief and bereavement services, education programmes and care for more than 200 patients and their whānau each year.

“Our shops are so much more than retail stores. They are an extension of our hospice team. Every bargain found, every donation received and every sale made helps ensure our services remain free for local families when they need us most.”

As the new shop opens, hospice is encouraging the community to continue donating quality, saleable goods, particularly furniture and household items.

Mrs Brown said the move would not have been possible without the incredible commitment of hospice’s retail volunteer team.

More than 100 volunteers gave their time to receive donations, sort, clean, test, price and display goods, assist customers and keep the shops running smoothly. Their enthusiasm, kindness and tireless work transform donated goods into compassionate care for the people of South Canterbury, Mrs Brown said.

“We simply could not do this without our volunteers. They are the heart of our operation, and their contribution is nothing short of extraordinary. Every hour they give has a direct impact on the care we can provide to our community.”

Hospice also benefited from the generosity of local businesses and tradespeople who donated materials and hours of labour to construct a storage facility behind the former Church St shop. The large storage shed will continue to be used by Hospice.

“The fit out of the Bank St shop is another wonderful example of our community coming together,” Brown said.

“The generosity shown by local businesses has been truly humbling. Their support has created a lasting connection that will benefit Hospice for many years to come.”

The store will officially open on Monday, August 24. — Allied Media