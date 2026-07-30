Pest eradication is leading a merry dance in South Canterbury.

The Orari River Protection Group is set to host a Scottish ceilidh at Woodbury Hall on August 8 to raise funds for predator trapping equipment.

Spokesman Drew Brown said funds would also go towards training for members to use state of the art trail and AI thermal cameras, which would enhance trapping efficiency.

“All profits will go toward helping the group’s volunteers’ efforts to keep our community’s river as environmentally secure as possible.”

The group had been working on, and for, the Orari River since 2004, he said.

In that time, volunteers had put out and serviced hundreds of predator traps, as well as eradicated exotic invasive weeds and performed quarterly water analysis tests.

The group also monitored long-tailed bats, and actively engaged with submissions concerning water extraction and RMA Plan changes.

The ceilidh — Scottish Gaelic for “gathering” — aimed to bring together friends and visitors alike to enjoy music and dance a reel or two, Mr Brown said.

“It is a family night and children are especially encouraged to come along, learn and take part.”

Well-known local band Boru will play and “call” the group dances.

“No-one is expected to know how to do these dances beforehand, and the fun and laughter is in the learning and participation, along with the stirring and vibrant music coming from a live band.

“It will be a BYO evening with no drinks for sale.”

Event goers were also encouraged to “bring a plate”.

“Folks who wish to dress up for the occasion with Scottish or Celtic style will be heartily encouraged,” Mr Brown said.

“See you there!”

The Scottish ceilidh will be held at Woodbury Hall on August 8, 7pm-11pm.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 for adults and $10 for 10- to 18-year-olds, younger children free.