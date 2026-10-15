Aorangi Golf's women’s team has regained the Millennium Trophy after

their annual match with Canterbury on October 5 at the Methven Golf Course.

Aorangi lost the trophy to Canterbury last year and were determined to win it back with a home course advantage. The teams of 22 played in fine sunny conditions and the course was in excellent condition.

Aorangi managed 699 stableford points and Canterbury 663. Average team points were Aorangi 31.7 and Canterbury 30.1.

Top 6 scores from each region were: Aorangi (stablefords) Nicky Gill (Methven) 37, Penelope Muff (Geraldine) 36, Lynley MacKenzie (Mayfield) 36, Margaret Wilson (Ashburton) 36, Teresa Booker (Rakaia) 36, Sally Smith (Rakaia) 36; Canterbury

Marie Michael (Hororata) 36, Sharon French (Weedons) 36, Adrienne Shadbolt (Tai Tapu) 35, Stacey Gibb (Templeton) 33, Judith Smith (McLeans Island) 33, Marise Wason (McLeans Island) 33. — Lynn Stratford, convenor Aorangi ladies match committee