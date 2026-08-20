Health New Zealand’s National Public Health Service (NPHS) has helped Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration in Temuka take the first step towards creating a healthier, happier and more productive workplace.

The nursery has achieved its bronze accreditation through WorkWell, a free workplace wellbeing initiative supported by NPHS.

WorkWell helps workplaces develop and implement effective, sustainable wellbeing programmes, enabling organisations to “work better through wellbeing.”

Achieving bronze accreditation requires a comprehensive, multi-level approach, considering staff wellbeing across organisational, environmental and individual levels.

With guidance from a WorkWell advisor, Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration identified and prioritised key areas to make the biggest impact on staff and overall workplace wellbeing.

In a statement, NPHS health promotion advisor Katherine Miller said she had worked with Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration general manager Felicity McMillan and health and safety co-ordinator Tony Doy since 2024 to help the business achieve its bronze accreditation.

“It was a real pleasure working with Felicity, Tony and the Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration team with its wellbeing programme.

“Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration leadership recognised that the programme not only benefits staff and the overall organisation but has a positive impact on the community too.”

After a great start, she said she was looking forward to helping the business achieve its next accreditation.

“Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration’s achievement sets a benchmark for other local businesses, demonstrating that prioritising wellbeing is not just good for employees — it’s good for business and the wider community.”

Ms McMillan said that the Workwell process had made a difference to their workplace.

“It has given us a focus, motivation, goals to aim for and started conversations between management and staff, highlighting the importance of health.”

She said that Workwell had given them “guidance, advice, signage, direction and policy development and good education for kaimahi to pass onto whānau members.”

Mr Doy said that the Workwell process had helped them realise what they were already doing and that they were going in the right direction to benefit kaimahi (staff). — Allied Media