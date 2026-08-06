The Aoraki Foundation has announced that the Bidwill Trust Hospital has once again committed a significant $100,000 contribution to the South Canterbury Health Endowment Funding round.

It marks the third consecutive year that Bidwill Trust Hospital Foundation has provided a $100,000 contribution to the fund.

The South Canterbury Health Endowment Fund, established through the legacy of the former South Canterbury District Health Board, was created to support health services and community health initiatives that improve health outcomes across the region.

In the 2025 funding round alone, more than $130,000 was distributed through the South Canterbury Health Endowment Fund and Bidwill Trust Hospital partnership, supporting a diverse range of organisations including Plunket, Alzheimer’s South Canterbury, South Canterbury Hospice, Multiple Sclerosis South Canterbury, the Stroke Club, Maia Health Foundation, Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Canterbury and many other community groups delivering essential health services.

In a statement Aoraki Foundation gift and community adviser Kirsty Burnett said the ongoing commitment from Bidwill Trust Hospital Foundation continued to be transformational for the local community.

“The generosity of Bidwill Trust Hospital has become one of the most significant contributors to community health funding in South Canterbury.

“Their commitment of $100,000 each year means we can support a much greater number of organisations that are improving health outcomes, delivering essential services and enhancing quality of life for people throughout our region.”

Over the past three years, the collaboration has delivered hundreds of thousands of dollars into the community, supporting everything from early intervention and health education programmes through to hospice care, neurological support services, rehabilitation programmes, mental health initiatives and services for older people.

Bidwill Trust Hospital Foundation chairman Sam Hervey said the organisation remained committed to investing in the health of South Cantabrians.

“We know that strong community organisations play a critical role in delivering health services and support across South Canterbury.

“Through our partnership with Aoraki Foundation, we can help ensure these organisations have the resources they need to continue their important work.”

Mrs Burnett said the foundation welcomed applications from eligible non-profit organisations serving South Canterbury communities when the funding round opened on September 1.

“Each year we are inspired by the incredible work being undertaken by local charities.

“The continued support from Bidwill Trust Hospital gives us confidence that together we can keep building stronger, healthier communities across South Canterbury.”

Application details and criteria will be available on the Aoraki Foundation website when the funding round opens. — Allied Media