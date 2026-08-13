There were 22 entries received for the South Canterbury Open Championship singles played on Saturday, sponsored by Matthew McKay. After each player had played four games, there were eight who had qualified, so quarter final results were Derek Cooper 15 v Alan Saunders 8, Alan Jenks 15 v Kelvin Lockyer 3, Carolyn Cooper 11 v Barry Black 10, Kylie Gould and Debra Ruffell, who had both previously won this event, were unfortunate to be drawn to play each other at this stage and Gould prevailed 11-6. In the semi-finals D Cooper won against Jenks and Gould won against C Cooper. Derek Cooper got off to a good start in the final and the lead changed several times, but after their 12 ends, Kylie Gould from Canterbury was ahead 10/8 so took the Trust Bank Trophy for winning the championship. This week is the final round of Interclub before it comes down to semi-finals. Going into the last round, Town & Country 1 are on 77.5 points ahead of Totara Valley in second place with 66.5 points; however, with 18 points possible each round, it could change very easily. — Carol Dawson, South Canterbury Indoor Bowls publicity officer