The South Canterbury indoor bowls season wrapped up with the fours on Saturday.

Six teams qualified for post-section play after some quality bowling.

After the teams of Kylie Gould and Russell Ellis drew the bye, Derek Cooper beat Alan Gibson 11-5 and Jenelle Lockyer downed Alan Reid 11-10 in the first round of post-section play.

The first semifinal between Gould and Ellis was a low-scoring match.

Ellis held a 5-3 lead after eight ends but Gould picked up three on the ninth end to go into the final end up 6-5 and then scored another one for a place in the final.

In the other semi between two Town and Country Club teams, once again it came down to the final two ends. Lockyer was up 6-4 against Derek Cooper going into the ninth end where he scored one and then three to win 8-6.

In the final, Gould’s team of Matt Blissett, Jalene Gould and Gavin Harris scored a three in the third end when Blissett, Carolyn Cooper, Anne Marie Blissett and skip Derek Cooper burnt the end.

The scores were locked at 5-5 after five ends and, although Gould took a one-point lead after the sixth end, Cooper played good percentage bowls to win the game and championship 11-9.

Result of interclub finals last Wednesday:

A Grade: Totara Valley team of Neville Gould, Debra Ruffell, Darryl Fowler and Gavin Harris beat TT&CC2 11-7

B Grade: TT&CC1 team of Derek Cooper, David Mealings, Carolyn Cooper and Anne Marie Blissett beat Washdyke2 12-6

C Grade: SC RSA team of Alan Jenks, Diane Warwood, Helen Guthrie and Janet Briggs beat Washdyke3 9.5-8.5

D Grade winning team was Washdyke1 of Roydon Wood, Michael Higgins, Lex Gibson and Quentin Sullivan who won by default from Central.

Starting in Pukekohe on Friday is the Super Finals Weekend. South Canterbury will represent the Eastern Zone in two categories which they won at the zone playoffs in July. Year 1-5 pairs will be Neville Herbert and Darryl Fowler and in the masters fours Jenelle and Kelvin Lockyer and David and Mary Mealings.

Meanwhile, on Saturday there is Ultimate Bowls Pairs scheduled which is a bonus incentive event. — Carol Dawson, South Canterbury Indoor Bowls