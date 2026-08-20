The South Canterbury Drama League has demonstrated that the power of theatre extends far beyond the stage, with audiences attending its recent production of Come From Away donating toiletries for the Family Works Foodbank.

Based on the true events that unfolded following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, Come From Away tells the remarkable story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers when North American airspace was unexpectedly closed.

The musical celebrated kindness, compassion and the extraordinary impact of community during times of crisis.

Inspired by those themes, the South Canterbury Drama League (SCDL) invited theatregoers to bring donations of essential toiletries when attending performances. The response from audiences was overwhelming, with a substantial collection of personal care items gathered throughout the show’s season.

The donated goods have now been gifted to the Family Works Foodbank, helping support local individuals and families facing financial hardship across South Canterbury.

SCDL musical theatre section chairperson Niki Carnegie said the production’s message of generosity and looking after others resonated strongly with both cast members and audiences.

“Come From Away is a story about people opening their hearts and helping complete strangers during an incredibly difficult time.

“We felt it was fitting to use this opportunity to support members of our own community who may be experiencing hardship,” she said.

Family Works, a service of Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, provides practical assistance and support to people throughout the region.

Demand for foodbank services continues to highlight the importance of community partnerships and donations from local organisations and individuals.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper thanked the drama league and theatre patrons for their generosity.

“Toiletries are essential items that can be difficult for families to afford when budgets are stretched.

“These donations will make a real difference to people accessing our foodbank services and remind them that their community cares,” she said.

Mrs Cooper said the collaboration highlighted the strength of South Canterbury’s community spirit, where local organisations, volunteers and residents regularly came together to support one another.

Just as the people of Gander opened their doors to thousands of unexpected visitors, South Canterbury audiences had shown that small acts of kindness could have a lasting impact close to home. — Allied Media