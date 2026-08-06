A club in Timaru has struck gold in Auckland.

Five Timaru Olympic Taekwondo Club members secured six gold medals, two silver and one bronze in the World Taekwondo tournament on Sunday.

Club members competed against over 250 competitors from across the country.

Third dan black belt Glenn Cormack said the team worked hard in the leadup, doing four training sessions a week.

“They walk out of the stadium on a high.”

The team competed in two events: poomsae (patterns) and kyorugi (sparring).

Astle Holden won a gold and a silver, Nosha Bero secured two golds, Shahid Yousef a gold and a bronze, Sozan Alhassen gold and silver, and Ryan Mowatt took home a gold medal.

Mr Cormack said while he and the club’s other “super proud coaches” Grant McKissock, Barry Clifford and Keeley Jones paid their way to see the members success, the club fundraised to pay for the members by selling firewood and ready-made pasta meals.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz