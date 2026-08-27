A Timaru audience was advised by the book.

Former three-term prime minister Helen Clark was interviewed by Winchester-based journalist John Sellwood, in front of a sell-out audience at the Landing Conference Centre in Timaru last Friday night.

Rangitata Labour electorate candidate Sange Malama spoke at the event.

“Having Helen Clark here for our community conversation was a real privilege,” Ms Malama said in a statement.

“I looked around the room and saw such a wonderful cross-section of our community — from high school students right through to our life members.

“What struck me was how completely Helen captivated the room.

“It was a really special opportunity for our community to hear from someone that has made, and continues to make, such a remarkable contribution to our country’s history.”

Catching up for a chat are (from left) Mele'ana Peti, Sanga Malama, Eseta Filipo, former Prime Minister Helen Clark, and Olivia Malama. Photo: Brad Reeve

Ms Clark shared her views of the challenges facing the country.

Her foundation had recently produced its first book Facing Up to Our Future: Challenges and Choices for New Zealand.

The book included 21 of the nation’s leading thinkers identifying problems and suggesting solutions in areas like: cost of living, corruption, power prices, housing, health and infrastructure.

The audience heard how Ms Clark’s mother was educated at Waimataitai School and Timaru Girls’ High School, and how she still had an uncle and cousins living in the area.

Ms Clark related many of the challenges covered in her foundation’s book to the realities of South Canterbury, and what is at play in the forthcoming general election. — Allied Media