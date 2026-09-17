Former Timaru man Brendan Wood (KStJ DSD ED) has been appointed chancellor and chairman of Hato Hone St John’s Priory Board.

Mr Wood is currently the deputy chair of the Hato Hone St John (Priory) Board and chairman of its clinical governance committee, and deputy chancellor of the New Zealand Priory of the Order of St John.

He is a senior lecturer and military programme leader in the Department of Paramedicine at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and a registered paramedic.

Outgoing chancellor and chairman John Whitehead (CNZM GCStJ) said Mr Wood brought governance, leadership and extensive healthcare experience, underpinned by a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years in paramedicine, education and military service to the role.

“Bringing strategic insight and a longstanding commitment to the values of Hato Hone St John, Brendan is well placed to lead governance oversight and direction, guiding the organisation into its next phase as we continue to deliver on our 10-year Manaaki Ora strategy,” Mr Whitehead said.

Mr Wood said it was an honour to take up the role of chairman and chancellor and continue the work the organisation was doing to develop healthier, stronger communities.

“Hato Hone St John is a trusted, multifaceted organisation serving every corner of Aotearoa New Zealand, and I look forward to supporting good governance and building on our legacy.”

Mr Wood will take office from November 1, 2026. — Allied Media