Four schools across Rangitata are set to receive government funding to improve open-plan classrooms and create calmer, more focused learning environments.

Ashburton College, Ashburton Intermediate, Methven Primary School and Opihi College have all been selected for funding through the government’s latest investment in improving open-plan learning spaces.

Rangitata MP James Meager said it was great news for students and teachers across the electorate.

“Teachers and schools have told us that large open-plan classrooms can be noisy, distracting and difficult to manage. That can make it harder for students to concentrate and harder for teachers to teach effectively

“We have listened, and we are putting practical solutions in place.

“Putting walls back into these learning spaces might sound simple, but the impact can be significant. It means fewer distractions, clearer classroom environments and more opportunity for students to focus on the teacher and the work in front of them.”

This is the first funding each of the four schools has received through the programme.

The government is investing a further $31.3 million nationally to improve open-plan learning spaces, building on $10m committed last year.

“Every parent wants their child learning in an environment where they can concentrate, participate and achieve,” Mr Meager said.

“We also want our teachers spending their time teaching, rather than having to compete with noise and disruption from other classes in the same large space.

“This is about getting the basics right. Good classrooms should support good teaching and learning.

“I’m particularly pleased to see investment going into schools right across Mid and South Canterbury, from Methven and Ashburton, through to Temuka.

“Our local schools do an outstanding job for our young people, and these improvements will help give teachers and students the learning environments they need to succeed.”

The government had already stopped designing new schools around open-plan learning environments.

Simpler modifications under the programme would be able to proceed more quickly, while larger projects requiring changes to areas such as fire safety, ventilation and accessibility would undergo design and planning before construction.

“This is sensible, targeted investment in the classrooms our children use every day,” Mr Meager said. — Allied Media