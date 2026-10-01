Creating a supportive environment can help girls succeed in sport and in life, a former international cricketer says.

Haidee Tiffen, a former captain and coach of the New Zealand White Ferns women’s cricket team, finished up as deputy principal at Rangiora High School last Friday to become principal at Riccarton High School in Christchurch.

There has been a big push recently to improve participation in sport.

A recent report found by age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys.

“Girls love being part of a community, and the enjoyment is a massive factor, and the people who are around them have a role to play in offering positive support and building their self-esteem.

“As school leaders, we want to create an environment where kids feel cared for and feel safe.”

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said Tiffen has been “a real champion for increasing opportunities and participation for girls” at the school.

“For me, one of the most powerful things has simply been having someone of Haidee’s calibre as a visible leader in our school.

“Here is someone who has represented New Zealand at the highest level, captained and coached the White Ferns, and achieved enormous success in sport, but who is also an educational leader our young people see around school every day.

“She demonstrates, through who she is that leadership, sporting success and achievement are absolutely spaces where women belong.”

Tiffen played more than 100 one day internationals as an all-rounder, playing in New Zealand’s world cup win at Lincoln in 2000 and captaining the team in the 2009 world cup final.

It started at school with passionate teachers, she said.

“School is a good place for developing young people and it’s usually down to a teacher or parent who is passionate.

“It can open doors for young people to learn and grow and be the best they can be.

“Remembering that excellence is different for each kid.”

Tiffen remembers her physical education teacher Mrs Crossan and Timaru Girls’ High School principal Mrs Hobday, “who was at most games”.

Former Canterbury cricketer Murray Jack was her coach and also had an influence.

In the 1990s women’s cricket was rarely on television.

“Women’s cricket has really grown globally.

“It’s on TV now, so if you can see it, you can be it.

“We’ve got some amazing female athletes doing so well and that’s how I got into it.

“I watched men’s sport and it wasn’t until I heard the women had done well that I knew about about the White Ferns.”

Debbie Hockley and Emily Drumm were the stars of women’s cricket and Tiffen got to play alongside them at the 2000 world cup.

“It was amazing.

“I remember the late Martin Crowe was the commentator at the 2000 final and it went down to the last over.

“It was a very special time.”

Tiffen’s connection with North Canterbury goes back to her mother and aunt, who were students at Rangiora High School.

She was a reliever at Kaiapoi High School in 2015, before becoming the White Ferns coach.

She returned to teaching physical education and health at Kaiapoi in 2019, before transferring to Rangiora High School in 2022, later becoming deputy principal.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.