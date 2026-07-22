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David Hill

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North CanterburyJuly 22

Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth

Finding employment, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and a sense of belonging are key issues for Waimakariri youth, according to a new action plan.
Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
North CanterburyJuly 22

Pegasus centre to open in October

Pegasus residents are looking forward to opening their new community centre later this year.
Pegasus centre to open in October
Pegasus centre to open in October
North CanterburyJuly 22

Councils keep door open to Kaikōura

Kaikōura’s southern neighbours say the door remains open, following the council’s decision to pursue a merger with the Marlborough District Council.
Councils keep door open to Kaikōura
Councils keep door open to Kaikōura
North CanterburyJuly 22

Pegasus Golf Course fast-track process leads to confusion

A proposal to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing has not been accepted into the Fast-track approvals process - yet.
Pegasus Golf Course fast-track process leads to confusion
Pegasus Golf Course fast-track process leads to confusion