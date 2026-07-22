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David Hill
Latest
North Canterbury
July 22
Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
Finding employment, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and a sense of belonging are key issues for Waimakariri youth, according to a new action plan.
North Canterbury
July 22
Pegasus centre to open in October
Pegasus residents are looking forward to opening their new community centre later this year.
North Canterbury
July 22
Councils keep door open to Kaikōura
Kaikōura’s southern neighbours say the door remains open, following the council’s decision to pursue a merger with the Marlborough District Council.
North Canterbury
July 22
Pegasus Golf Course fast-track process leads to confusion
A proposal to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing has not been accepted into the Fast-track approvals process - yet.