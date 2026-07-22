Pegasus residents are looking forward to the opening their new community centre later this year.

The $5.3m community centre, which has been in the pipeline for several years, is on track for an October opening.

Pegasus Residents’ Group Inc chairperson Matt James said residents have grateful for the use of the existing temporary community centre.

But the larger, purpose-built facility will provide a major boost for the community.

‘‘It’s been a long time coming and the community is looking forward to having something we can call our own.’’

Since 2017, the council has leased the former doctor’s surgery room in Tahuna Street, Pegasus, as a temporary community centre.

‘‘We have been grateful, but we have long since outgrown it,’’ Mr James said.

‘‘A bigger facility will give us more scope to offer people opportunities to volunteer and be engaged in their community, and give them a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

‘‘That’s what we’ve had in the old facility, but it has been pretty limited.’’

Representatives of the residents’ group have served on the project team, meeting monthly with council staff and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon as the project has progressed.

‘‘We’ve been very much involved and the council has been very accommodating,’’ Mr James said.

Mr Gordon said it was exciting to see the new centre taking shape.

‘‘Residents can now see real progress every time they drive past the site.

‘‘The building is fully clad, the car park is well under way and work inside the facility is progressing quickly.’’

The new 400 square metre facility centre will serve a growing community, with the town now home to more than 4700 residents.

It is being built in an idyllic location on the Pegasus lakefront and will have space for multiple events, functions and meetings.

Painting has started, services are installed and internal spaces are beginning to come together, Mr Gordon said.

Work is under way on landscaping and outdoor areas, which will provide additional space for community events.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.