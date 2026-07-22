Kaikōura’s southern neighbours say the door remains open, following the council’s decision to pursue a merger with the Marlborough District Council.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said they respected Kaikōura’s decision, but remained open to future collaboration.

The Kaikōura District Council voted last week to confirm aligning with Marlborough is the council’s preferred option, under the Government’s Headstart policy.

Earlier this year, the Government announced councils had until August 9 to present proposals to reorganise regional representation.

Councils are expected to merge with their neighbours to form unitary authorities which would take on regional council functions.

Mr Gordon said his council remained committed to pursuing a North Canterbury council and looked forward to the hearing the results of a Hurunui District Council survey, which closed on Wednesday, July 22.

‘‘From the start, we have been clear that any proposal must be supported by the community.

‘‘We always knew Kaikōura may consider their options north and we respect their community’s decision.

‘‘Our view is the door is always open to Kaikoura, should they not be able to progress with a unitary council to the north.’’

Dan Gordon. Photo: File

A council survey recently found 90 percent of respondents supported either a North Canterbury council or Waimakariri going it alone, rather than joining a Greater Christchurch council.

The Hurunui District Council has shared a close working relationship with Kaikōura, including sharing IT services and recently forming Kaikōura Hurunui Water Services Ltd to manage water services across the two districts.

But Mrs Black said residents will still be able to turn on the tap and flush the toilet.

‘‘We’ve still got lots of things we will be working through,’’ she said.

‘‘The company is in its infancy so there are opportunities to adjust things as we go and the set up is such that other councils can join in the future, including Marlborough and Waimakariri.’’

A recent Kaikōura District Council survey found 52% of respondents supported going with Marlborough and 48% backed a North Canterbury council.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said it was ‘‘an incredibly hard decision to make, especially given the timeframes set by government’’.

‘‘We have great relationships with all our neighbours and will continue to do so.

‘‘Political boundaries do not stop good neighbours from working together.’’

Mr Mackle said this was demonstrated during the recent flood event when teams from Canterbury and Marlborough came to assist Kaikōura.

A recent Marlborough District Council survey found most respondents were either neutral or supported a merger with Kaikōura.

But concerns were raised including rates affordability, infrastructure condition, debt, representation, local identity, civil defence and delivery of services.

A new survey was launched on Monday, July 20, ahead of a final vote on whether to merge with Kaikōura.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.