Finding employment, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and a sense of belonging are key issues for Waimakariri youth, according to a new action plan.

The Waimakariri District Council recently adopted its Waimakariri Youth Action Plan 2026-29, which was developed after engaging with than more 1100 young people.

The action plan will replace the council’s 2018 youth development strategy and will be incorporated into next year’s draft 2027/37 Long Term Plan.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said 1112 youth responses meant it was the largest youth consultation ever undertaken by the council.

‘‘This is significant because it has been shaped directly by young people from across our district.

‘‘They told us what matters most to them: opportunities for work and training, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and belonging.

‘‘One of the things that came through strongly was that young people want to be involved in shaping the future of their communities.’’

Waimakariri’s youth population, aged 12 to 24 years, grew from 7923, in the 2013 Census, to 9555, which represented 14.42 percent of the district’s population in the 2023 Census.

Mr Gordon said it meant the council needed to prioritise the future needs of young people in its planning.

‘‘We want young people to feel connected to their community, supported to achieve their goals and confident they have opportunities close to home.

‘‘This plan gives council a clear direction on where we can play a role and where we need to work alongside schools, community groups, government agencies and employers.’’

The council’s community development portfolio holder, Cr Shona Powell said the plan provided a strong foundation for the future.

‘‘It reflects a genuine commitment to our young people - not just to listen, but to act on what they’ve told us matters most.

‘‘Our young people were clear, thoughtful and honest about their experiences and aspirations.

‘‘They care deeply about their communities and want to be part of shaping the future.’’

The council undertook a youth survey between May and July last year, before drafting the action plan, which was consulted on earlier this year.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.