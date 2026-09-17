The much-loved classic tale, The Wizard of Oz, produced by the South Canterbury Drama League for the upcoming school holidays, is proving its popularity with the show sold out weeks before opening night.

The musical features 34 talented local children, aged from 8 to 13 years, bringing the iconic characters in The Wizard of Oz to life.

With a cast made up of local young performers, the production promises to showcase the enthusiasm, creativity and talent of the next generation of Timaru theatre stars.

Director Hayley Goodman said there was something particularly special about producing The Wizard of Oz with this age group.

“The story, characters and music are timeless, and the recent success of the Wicked movies has brought the world of Oz into the spotlight for a whole new generation.

“It has been lovely seeing the children become excited about the characters and discover the magic of the story for themselves.”

Ms Goodman said she was absolutely thrilled to be directing the South Canterbury Drama League’s Junior Primary production of The Wizard of Oz, alongside her team of musical director Megan Holden and choreographer Amanda Rümenapf.

“I am enjoying working alongside Megan and Amanda once again.

“The three of us worked together on Peter Pan Jr in 2022, so it has been fantastic to reunite and create another show together.

“We have a great working relationship and bring different strengths to the production, while sharing the same passion for giving young people a positive and memorable theatre experience.”

All agreed the children had been an absolute joy to work with.

“They are hardworking, enthusiastic and most importantly, genuinely love being at rehearsals.

“They are constantly learning, supporting one another and pushing themselves to try new things.

“Seeing their confidence grow from rehearsal to rehearsal is one of the most rewarding parts of directing a junior production.”

Ms Goodman said what inspired her most was the commitment the young performers were showing.

“They are giving their time, energy and creativity to something they love and they are learning so much along the way — not just about singing, dancing and acting, but about teamwork, resilience, friendship and believing in themselves.

“I am incredibly proud of them and cannot wait for audiences to see the wonderful show they have created.”

The Wizard of Oz runs from September 25 to October 3 at the Playhouse on Church St, Timaru and is already sold out. — Allied Media