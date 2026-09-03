The Timaru Bowling Club held its last tournament for the winter season last month, and again we were lucky with having 24 teams.

With the flu going round many players pulled out but Lyn Wilkie did a brilliant job of keeping all 24 teams.

We played three games of eight ends each with a power play in each game, with two games before lunch, one after and then afternoon tea.

We had only one 3-winner, 14 x 2-winners, 5 x 1-winners, and 4 with no wins, and 1 with 2 wins and a draw.

After going over all points and ends the winners were Bob Belcher, John Cassie and Terry O’Connor from Fairlie, with 3 wins, 27 pts, 13 ends.

In second place were Rosemarie Bennett, Mike Quinn and Tony Inwood from Allenton with 2 wins, 1 draw, 25 pts and 13 ends.

Third place went to Barry Black, Trevor Davis and Wendy Smith, Timaru, with 2 wins, 35 pts, 15 ends, and in fourth place were Bob Mason, Phil Quinn and Deb Jackson, from Kia Toa, with 2 wins, 31 pts, 14 ends.

The unlucky team this month was Lyn Wilkie, Eileen Rabbidge and Sandy Sharland with no wins, 19 pts and 8 ends.

Other winners were: Paul G, Greg J, Janice W, Bob B, Ken, Tony I, WG, Judy W, Judy W, Maria McMahon, Raewyn C, Carol L, AB and Tony M.

Darrel Agnew thanked all for their entries, sponsors, all staff, kitchen, bar and charts etc, and the green keepers. All were wished a good summer bowls season. — Raewyn Crowe