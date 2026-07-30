It took extra-time for an enterprising Harlequins outfit to complete their three-peat in the Hamersley Cup premier men’s rugby grand final at Fraser Park.

Harlequins and Temuka were locked at 16-all after 80 minutes however a 97th minute try to substitute Molitoni Latu saw Harlequins win 24-19.

It is the first time the fourth-seeded side into the finals has lifted the silverware in the Hamersley Cup era. (Temuka came from fourth in 1991 to beat Pleasant Point). It is also the first time Harlequins have won the Hamersley Cup three times in a row.

Harlequins have to thank a huge effort from No.8 Siu Kakala who was outstanding for the 100 minutes.

The game never reached any great heights but was tense throughout as the teams went toe-to-toe, and at times Temuka’s defence was superb.

The sides were tied 6-all at the break with two penalties apiece to the first fives, with Ryan Sheriff for the Magpies and Harlequins’ Patelesio Oneone. The surprising feature Harlequins were awarded their penalties close to the line and uprights but opted for kickable points rather than perhaps challenging the try line.

Midway through the second half Harlequins had stretched to a 10-point advantage, with a well-taken try to veteran second five Paula Fifita and a snapped drop-goal to Oneone.

Temuka however showed plenty of courage to mount a comeback. Sheriff landed a penalty and with nine minutes left prop Anuanu Ohai burrowed over from close range and Sheriff tied it up again with the conversion.

Harlequins then looked to have won it after referee Paul Henshaw awarded flying winger Sosaia Savelio a try in the corner, with three minutes left, after a bust from Kakala.

However, one of Henshaw’s assistants saw a Temuka defender being held back and Harlequins were penalised.

Temuka then had the chance to steal the game with time almost up but Sheriff’s 40m penalty attempt fell short.

Both sides then added a penalty in the first 10-minute period of extra time to tie the game again.

With only three minutes left on the clock another burst from Kakala opened up the Magpies’ defence and the ball was spun wide with Latu scoring.

From the kick-off Harlequins played the ball close with a dozen hit-ups to wind down the clock. With only seconds left Solomone Lavaka somehow stole the ball for Temuka, to give them a last gasp chance of tying the game, and sending it into ‘golden point’ extra time.

Temuka were then awarded a penalty on the 22m line and opted to tap it. Oneone however managed to turn the ball over for Harlequins at the breakdown, and the ball was kicked into touch, ending an intriguing encounter.

Along with Kakala, hooker Malakai Uasi had a strong game and blindside Sione Pangai was also prominent. Oneone kept the ball alive at first five and his tactical kicking kept Temuka back at times. Fifita had a strong game at second five while Sikaidoka made lots of metres out wide.

It was also a first-up win for Harlequins’ new coach Tui Tauelangi and his assistant Sione Fa.

Henshaw also had an excellent game with the whistle, keeping things under control early, and while Harlequins gave away more than double in the penalty count, no yellow cards were issued, so they managed to keep their discipline when it really mattered.

For Temuka, captain Finlay Joyce gave his all for 100 minutes, while Lavaka was also prominent.

No.8 Saleitangi Savelio was also impressive but overshadowed somewhat by his opposite Kakala. Second five Peni Kadralevu was prominent with some strong runs in the first half and defended strongly while fullback Lokotui Foliaki also had his moments on attack and defence.

Joyce also had the honour of taking out the inaugural Ray Vercoe Medal for the ‘Best on Ground’ in the Hamersley Cup Final, as voted on by the South Canterbury Centurions and life members in attendance at Fraser Park.

Mackenzie romped home 48-15 over Waimate to take the Scott Cup for the best of the bottom four premiership.

The Pleasant Point women’s side took out the Rhodes Cup, for the second year in a row, with a comprehensive 46-5 win over Geraldine, with a strong finish to the game with three tries in the final 10 minutes, while Point’s premier reserves also made it a three-peat with a 17-12 win over Waimate.

* More photos, pages 54-55.