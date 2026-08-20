Geraldine being one of four proposed locations for a new hyper-scale mega data centre has come as news for many.

Geraldine resident Kate Elsen said a “disappointing” lack of public transparency over the proposed construction had driven concerned residents to organise their own meeting.

An Otago Daily Times article “More Data Centres Planned for South” (July 18, 2026) pinpointed Geraldine as one of four proposed locations throughout the South Island for a mega data centre, with the other potential locations being Twizel, Ohau and Cromwell.

While it had been reported on since then, residents said there had been no information forthcoming from the government.

Mrs Elsen said she had travelled to Ashburton at the beginning of the month as part of a contingent of “deeply concerned” residents, hoping a public meeting with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister of the South Island James Meager would provide some clarity.

She said the trip had left the group “equally bewildered and frustrated, with no direct answers”.

Asked to respond to residents’ concerns about the data centre, what public consultation had been held and where residents could find relevant information about all the proposed locations, Minister for the South Island, James Meager responded in a statement, saying he strongly supported the construction of data centres within the South Island.

He said he felt this was the exact sort of infrastructure the South Island should be competing for, private investment which used natural advantages to create new opportunities for our regions, “on a relatively small footprint”.

“We acknowledge some concerns around the environmental and social impact of new developments and we agree that there needs to be sensible rules for data centres like ensuring additional electricity generation, grid stability and paying for transmission upgrades where projects require it.

“Our current resource management and planning rules address many of these concerns, which need to be balanced against the significant benefits of more higher paying jobs being injected into the regions.”

Mr Meager said New Zealanders should not be afraid of ambitious projects that brought investment, technical capability, construction work and long-term economic activity into our regions.

“If we want the South Island to grow, we need to back projects that diversify our economy and put us on the map in emerging industries.

“Data centres are part of that sustainable future.”

Residents’ concerns included what they had seen in other countries around the world, including environmental degradation, water shortages and pollution and noise emissions interfering with native bird and bats.

Other concerns were the fire risks large centres posed and electricity shortages, which residents were concerned could increase prices for locals.

Resident Rose King said instead of looking at all the negatives she wanted to think of the positives a mega data centre could bring.

“But to do that we need facts.”

A community meeting will be held in Geraldine at the RSA rooms at 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 26.

Mrs Elsen said people could bring a gold coin koha and questions.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz