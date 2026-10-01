The Timaru Host Lions Club has donated $10,000 towards the new South Canterbury Museum’s fit-out in Barnard St.

Museum director Philip Howe spoke at a Lions meeting outlining details for the new exhibition and education areas, and thanked the club for their generosity.

Funds for the donation were raised by ongoing projects run by the club, including the Caroline Bay train and compost sales.

To mark the closing of the existing museum, the Lions club will be holding a free barbecue at the present site on the Monday of Labour weekend. — Allied Media