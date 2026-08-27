Timaru Girls’ High School recently hosted a mana wāhine guest panel for senior students, bringing together a group of inspiring South Canterbury women to share their pathways and leadership journeys since leaving school.

The panel featured a diverse group of speakers, each offering a unique perspective, who introduced students to the wide range of opportunities beyond school.

The discussion explored school experiences, identity and the influences that shaped each speaker’s journey.

Panellists spoke openly about confidence, support networks and the reality that uncertainty is a normal part of growing and moving forward.

A strong focus was placed on pathways and change.

Speakers shared turning points, challenges and moments where plans didn’t go as expected — often leading to new and rewarding directions, reinforcing the idea that there was no single “right” path.

Key messages were clear and practical: step outside your comfort zone, take opportunities even when they feel challenging, and back yourself.

Success takes effort and persistence, and knock-backs are part of the process — often opening the door to something better.

The importance of adaptability, lifelong learning, and following your passions was also emphasised.

Leadership was discussed through a mana wāhine lens, with panellists encouraging students to lead with authenticity, build confidence over time and not be defined by titles alone.

A final takeaway shared by many of the speakers was simple but powerful: work hard, stay open to opportunities, and make sure to have fun along the way. — Allied Media