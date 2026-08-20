The Aorangi Women’s Golf Weekend Pennant teams have been playing their competition over the last five months.

Twelve teams between Rakaia and North Otago have been competing at various courses through the region.

Last month, at the Geraldine Golf Course, Mayfield and Pleasant Point met in the final after winning their zones.

Some close matches were played and Mayfield came out on top 7-5.

Results, (Mayfield names first): Christine Ross & Shelly Flintoff were all square, Lynley Mackenzie won against Sharyn Kake 4/2, Mayfield won the 4BBB 2-up, Sue Graham lost to Judith Rees 3/2, Sharon Watson won against Brenda McEwen 2-up, Pleasant Point won the 4BBB 2-up. — Lynn Stratford, convenor women’s golf match committee