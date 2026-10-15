A full field of 30 teams converged on the West End green over the weekend for the West End Suzuki 2×4×2 pairs tournament, delivering two days of fierce competition and sensational bowls.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Temuka’s Dave Carey and Waimate’s Jason Rhodes were the only undefeated pair in division one.

However, standing between them and the title were last year’s reigning champions, Sam Morton and Dave Wood (Temuka).

The decisive clash proved to be a nailbiter, with the heads shifting dramatically on almost every end.

Morton took a narrow 7-6 lead after six ends before Rhodes delivered two magnificent bowls to edge ahead 8-7.

Undeterred, Morton and Wood dominated the final three ends to secure the victory.

Despite an outstanding performance from Rhodes — complemented by Carey’s ever-reliable positioning — the loss dropped the duo from top spot to fourth overall in a tightly-contested finish that saw five teams tied on three wins.

Ultimately, Morton and Wood’s formidable partnership prevailed once again, adding another title to their exceptional record as a pair.

In division two, West End locals Aaron Phillips and Peter Tutton put on a masterclass, finishing as the only team in the section with a perfect record of four wins to claim first place in style.

Tournament Results.

Division one: 1st Sam Morton & Dave Wood, three wins, 24 ends; 2nd Dave McNeill & Adrian Robins three wins, 22 ends; 3rd Ron Couling & Jason Gillespie three wins, 22 ends; 4th Dave Carey & Jason Rhodes three wins, 22 ends; 5th Jason Browning & Dan Johnston three wins, 21 ends.

Division two: 1st Aaron Phillips & Peter Tutton four wins; 2nd Ross Gabities & Steve May three wins; 3rd Gavin Spence & Bruce Sherwin three wins. — Richie Kerr