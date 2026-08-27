MP for Waitaki Miles Anderson is delighted 19 schools in the Waitaki electorate have been selected to receive solar panels as part of National’s investment in solar power for 500 schools across New Zealand.

“This is a great practical investment that’s good for schools, good for taxpayers and good for the environment,” Mr Anderson said.

“Everyone in the Waitaki knows how much the sun shines here, so having schools utilising that resource and generating their own energy thanks to the installation of solar panels is an excellent move.

“By generating more clean, renewable energy on school rooftops, we can cut schools’ electricity use from the grid, reduce emissions and lower their power bills at the same time.

“Our schools can now direct thousands of dollars they would usually spend on electricity each year into teaching and learning.

“The Waitaki is a huge producer of energy from our extensive hydro-electric network. Now, students will have another real-world example of renewable energy in action, right there at their own school.

“This is also a great opportunity for local businesses — creating more work for local installers, building capability and showcasing smart energy technology at scale,” Mr Anderson said.

Schools are expected to save about $8000 a year on average on electricity.

The schools in the Waitaki electorate to receive solar panels are: