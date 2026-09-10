It’s not unusual for me to find significant differences between couples in how they think about and approach money.

It’s always lovely when one partner looks at the other with affection — not judgement or criticism — and acknowledges those differences.

Then they find a way forward.

Sometimes that is based on trust.

One partner, presumably based on long experience, trusts the other’s judgment and they agree on the direction they will take together.

Sometimes it involves compromise.

Occasionally, however, I see decision-making that concerns me, where one partner agrees primarily to keep the other happy.

Entering a long-term relationship is one of life’s most important decisions.

We naturally consider whether we share interests, enjoy each other’s company and want similar things from life.

But there is another question worth asking — are we financially compatible?

We can struggle to understand our own emotions and motivations around money.

Understanding another person and what happens when the two interact can therefore be a challenge.

But financial compatibility does not require two people to think alike.

It means doing our best to understand how each person thinks about money and finding a way to make decisions together.

We all have a “money personality”, shaped by our upbringing and experiences.

One person may see savings as security, while another sees money as something to be enjoyed.

One may be comfortable borrowing or investing; the other may lose sleep over financial risk.

Neither is necessarily right or wrong, but unexplored differences can become a source of tension.

Nor is there one right way to organise your finances.

I’ve met couples who have been together for 50 years whose finances are completely intertwined and it works very well.

Equally, others retain a degree of financial separation and that works well for them.

A good starting point is an open conversation.

What does money represent to each of you: security, freedom, status, generosity or experiences?

What kind of life do you hope it will help you build? Is home ownership important?

Might one of you want to start a business, move overseas or retire earlier?

You do not need a detailed 20-year plan, but some sense of your shared direction is valuable.

Both partners should also understand the other’s income, savings, investments, property and debts.

This is not about surrendering control or immediately combining everything.

It is about ensuring neither person enters the relationship relying on assumptions — or later discovers an unwelcome surprise.

The wider family picture matters too.

Does either partner receive or expect help from parents?

Might they support ageing parents, children from an earlier relationship or another family member?

Such assistance and responsibilities may come with expectations and affect how much a couple can save, spend or borrow.

Legal advice about a relationship property agreement may also be sensible.

This is not about planning for separation.

The process can positively clarify what each person brings into the relationship, what will be shared and what expectations apply.

There is no single way to arrange your financial life and decision-making as a couple.

The important test is whether your approach feels transparent and fair to both people.

Money may not be the most romantic subject at the beginning of a relationship.

But openness about it may be one of the best investments a couple can make.

* Stephen McFarlane (www.centralwealth.nz) is a Certified Financial PlannerCM and a Director of Central Wealth Limited