Timaru District Holdings independent director Justin Riley has been appointed as the new chairman and director of Central South Island Water Limited.

On Tuesday, Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen, chair of the Joint Shareholders Committee representing Timaru District Council and Mackenzie District Council, announced Mr Riley’s appointment.

In a statement Mr Bowen said Mr Riley would bring extensive governance, leadership and regional knowledge to the role at a critical stage in the establishment of the new organisation.

“The appointment of Justin Riley is an important step in establishing Central South Island Water Limited and ensuring we have strong governance in place from the outset.

“Justin has significant governance and leadership experience, a deep understanding of our region, and a strong commitment to ensuring communities continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable water services.

“The Joint Shareholders Committee was focused on appointing a chair who could guide the establishment of a high-performing organisation, oversee the recruitment of a chief executive and support a smooth transition of services. We are pleased Justin has agreed to take on this role.”

Mr Bowen said the establishment of Central South Island Water Limited would enable the two councils to meet future water infrastructure and regulatory requirements while maintaining local ownership and accountability.

“This organisation will be responsible for one of the most essential public services we provide. The work undertaken over the next year will set the foundations for its long-term success and for continued service to our communities.”

Central South Island Water Limited will assume responsibility for the delivery of drinking water and wastewater services across the Timaru and Mackenzie districts from July 1 2027.

Mr Riley said he was honoured to be appointed as the inaugural chairman.

“Water is the most fundamental service a council provides, and the people of Timaru and Mackenzie are entitled to expect it done well.

“Central South Island Water Limited exists to deliver that — safe drinking water, sound wastewater services, and infrastructure that’s fit for the next generation.

“My job as chair is to build a board and an organisation that earns that confidence and keeps it.”

Mr Riley said the focus would now shift to establishing the organisation and preparing for the commencement of operations.

“There’s a significant amount to do between now and 1 July 2027 — appointing a chief executive, standing up the board, and transferring assets and people across.

“My focus is on doing that carefully, so that when Central South Island Water Limited takes over, customers see reliable service from day one.”

Mr Riley has previously held chief executive, chief operating and director roles across organisations like the Mackenzie District Council, Barkers Fruit Processors Ltd, Furnware and NZ Functional Foods.

Having lived and worked in South Canterbury for most of his life, he said he was looking forward to contributing to an initiative of long-term importance to the region.

“There’s a good deal of work ahead to be ready for day one in July 2027, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The establishment of Central South Island Water Limited is being jointly progressed by Timaru District Council and Mackenzie District Council as part of the Government’s Local Water Done Well reforms. — Allied Media