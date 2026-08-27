A panel commemorating volunteers in World War 1 and World War 2 was installed at the site of former rose beds in Geraldine Recreation Reserve last Friday.

It is a collaboration between the Geraldine Community Board, Geraldine RSA, and the Timaru District Council.

Tony Rippin, South Canterbury Museum curator, designed the panel, which focusses on small groups of volunteers and references 10 nearby roses planted to represent the combined war years.

RSA president John Bray credits the Washdyke signage and graphics company, Brand Boost Solutions, with sponsoring it.

Andy McKay, community board chair, says, “It’s a lovely photographic acknowledgement of local people who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Geraldine Ward councillor Philip Harper says, “Looking at the photos of the young people of the district who went away in the wars reminds you that they had to fight, and some died for something they had no part in creating.”

Mark Brown, owner and operator of Brand Boost, says providing the aluminium composite panel was the obvious thing to do.

“It was helping out, really. They (the RSA) do a good thing in the community.”

The commemorative panel and roses are at the intersection of Cox and Hislop Streets in Geraldine Recreation Reserve.