School children around Geraldine are working to relaunch a local label.

A school holiday challenge saw participating students given a brief and some unused Barker’s labels, leaving the children to create a garment.

Those winning creations will be modelled at next Friday’s A Fusion of Food and Fashion event.

Event co-organiser and Tinkup owner Tineka Dear said all proceeds of the night would go to the Geraldine Support Worker’s Trust.

The Trust was funded by grants and fundraising to pay the salaries of two social workers working in the schools and early childhood centres in the Geraldine district.

Mrs Dear said the idea had come about after she had attended a Pink Ribbon event at Barkers Foodstore and Eatery.

She had been approached by manager who had introduced herself and asked if Mrs Dear was “keen to do something”.

"I said ‘yeah, absolutely!’.”

Mrs Dear said the event was simply a way to get the community together.

She said the evening would showcase the best of the local community with a fashion show, fashion tips, discounted shopping along with food and beverages.

Bella Salu would be doing makeup on models and giving a talk at the event on what they had to offer.

The event would be held at Barker’s Foodstore and Eatery at 6pm.

Tickets could be purchased at eventbrite for $50 per person.