The main indoor bowls event last week was the South Canterbury Open Championship Pairs.

Eight pairs qualified after their four section games and quarterfinals were closely contested.

Jenelle and Kelvin Lockyer went down 9-6 to Alan Reid and Neisha Hogg.

Derek and Carolyn Cooper had an 8-6 win over Roydon Wood and Evelyn Duffield.

Carol Dawson and David Shand ended up 10-8 ahead of Allan Gibson and Michael Higgins and an Ashburton pair of Jeremy Markham and Michael Lawson had a 13-5 win against Sid and Kay Austin.

In the semifinals Alan Reid and Neisha Hogg beat the Cooper team 9-3.

Markham and Lawson got off to a good start in their semi but Dawson and Shand picked up some valuable points in the second half of the game but fell short, going down 8-9.

The final was a game of two halves too.

Reid and Hogg were behind the Ashburton team 8-3 after six ends but they showed their dominance winning the last four ends and took the championship 12-8.

This is the second consecutive year they have won this event sponsored by Quinn Hughan Porter so came away with the NZ Post Cup.

For Neisha Hogg, this is very meritorious, being her 10th championship win.

Derek and Carolyn Cooper won the Brian Henry Cup, sponsored by Cynthia Henry, for being husband and wife who got the furthest through in this championship.

This coming Saturday is the South Canterbury Open triples starting at 10am.

After the final round of interclub last week, TT&CC-1 finished top of the table with 91.5 points, Totara Valley 73.5, Washdyke-2 73, TT&CC-2 64.5, Washdyke-1 57, Washdyke-3 49, Central 48.5, SC RSA 47.

Semifinals will be played on 26 August.

— Carol Dawson, publicity officer SC Indoor Bowls