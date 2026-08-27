Peel Forest Outdoor Centre (PFOC), set up in 1994 and developed by local man Wayne Keenan, last weekend announced its plans to grow in scale and diversity - and that it’ll be achieved within a year, thanks to the Rylstone Charitable Foundation’s support.

Centre chair Nicky Donkers says, “Our high-level vision is about the impact the outdoors can have on young people.” Around 3500-4000 people are expected to stay annually at its facilities, set within a 22-hectare QEII covenanted area off Rangitātā Gorge Road, she says.

Sally Duxfield, project manager and designer, and acting PFOC general manager, co-founded kindred organisation the Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre.

She says the centre’s Eco Lodge will be refreshed, with covered space, a ‘tent city’, and a central fireplace added in the surrounding area.

“It’s for Year 8s and under, with capacity for 60. There’ll be low ropes and adventure-based learning.

"Family groups, weddings, sports groups, and the community will also be able to come and use it.”

“There’ll also be accommodation - cabins and pods - for 90-110 older children, who will be doing rafting and alpine, Duke of Edinburgh, leadership development, survival training; we can be a base for all that”, says Sally.

Rylstone Charitable Foundation chair, Peel Forest man Graham Carr, says, “I’m 83, and I want to see some results. It’s always been a goal to help underprivileged children.

"This is a golden opportunity for me to realise that; to make it an area people can really be proud of, and financially viable.”

Beyond the immediate focus on young people’s outdoor education is creation of a Black Sky glamping camp, Sally says, “for corporate and hunting groups, tourists, executive leadership.

"It’s part of the fundraising to sponsor disadvantaged youth; it could sponsor 400 students a year.”

PFOC’s Peel Forest Road headquarters will eventually relocate to the site.

Learn more about the Peel Forest Outdoor Centre at peelforestoutdoors.org.nz