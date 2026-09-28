One person has been critically injured in a crash involving an SUV in Timaru.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Pages Rd on the outskirts of Timaru about 7.15am on Tuesday.

Police said one person has been critically injured.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit and critical care unit to the scene.

One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Police said Pages Rd was blocked and diversions were in place along Glamis and Morgans Rds.

The police serious crash unit has also been notified about the crash.

-Allied Media