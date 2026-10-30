A second solar farm planned for the Mackenzie District has voluntarily suspended its fast-track application, following an earlier suspension from another developer over environmental concerns.

Nova Energy Limited filed an application under fast-track in June to develop a 300-megawatt solar farm east of Twizel called The Twizel Solar Project.

The development would utilise 500 hectares of the 868-hectare site, the application said, generating enough power to supply 75,000 homes annually.

But on October 2, Nova Energy Ltd requested to suspend the processing of its application under the fast-track Approvals Act, with a Nova Energy spokesperson saying the suspension was required to address questions from the expert panel.

“Nova requested a temporary suspension of the Twizel Solar Project application process to allow sufficient time to respond thoroughly to further questions from the expert panel.”

These included questions about ecological effects and proposed measures to protect important animal and plant species, they said.

They said Nova Energy was taking the expert panel’s questions seriously, recognising the environmental value of the area.

“We recognise the particular environmental values of the area and ... Nova remains committed to working constructively through the approval process.”

Mary Murdoch speaks to Twizel residents about fast-track developments at a meeting in August. Photo: Supplied

Mary Murdoch, a spokesperson for a Twizel community group addressing developments and educating residents in the district on fast-track developments, said the community had been “very pleased” by the applicant’s involvement and consultation with those in the area.

“Nova made the effort to come and genuinely consult with the community. We feel we have been listened to,” she said.

This followed an earlier suspension of The Point Solar by Far North Solar Farm Limited in August, which was planned to be developed on the northern shore of Lake Benmore.

The company said they had suspended the fast-track application over concerns raised by the expert panel, which required “expert input and research.”

At the time, Murdoch said the company was misusing and “gaming” the fast-track system, a claim Far North Solar Farm firmly denied.

Issues with fast-track developments extended beyond the process itself, Murdoch said, as when combined with the government’s new Natural Environment Bill and Planning Bill, future developments would be stripped of meaningful community consultation.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air