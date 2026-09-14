A person has been critically injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 near Makikihi, between Oamaru and Timaru.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they were called to the single-vehicle crash, near the intersection of SH1 and O’Neills Rd, about 2.20pm on Monday.

Police initially said there were serious injuries resulting from the crash.

In an update, Hato Hone St John said one person had been airlifted to Timaru Hospital in a critical condition.

The service responded with two ambulances, one helicopter, one operations manager and one rapid response vehicle.

An NZTA spokesman said that due to the serious nature of the crash, the road may be closed for several hours.

Motorists were advised to use an alternative route or expect delays.

A detour is available as follows: southbound traffic should turn left on to Makikihi Beach Rd, right on to Hook Swamp Rd, then left back on to SH1/Waimate Highway. Northbound traffic should turn left on to Lower Hook Rd, right on to Waimate Hunter Road, then right on to Makikihi Hunter Road and left back on to SH1/Waimate Highway. NZTA says these detours are suitable for all traffic.