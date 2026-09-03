South Canterbury blitzed Buller 73-10 in round three of the Heartland Championship at Fraser Park, running in 11 tries to two in a comprehensive win that saw them retain the Allan Strachan Cup.

The resounding victory came a week after racking up a record 85-10 win against West Coast.

First five Taine Cordell-Hull had another good day with the boot landing nine conversions, just one short of his record set the week before against West Coast.

Elusive left winger Sireli Masi also notched up his second hat-trick in two weeks with some evasive running out wide.

If Masi keeps his try-scoring form up, loose forward Siu Kakala’s Heartland record of 15 tries in a season could be under threat.

Willie Wright attempts to fend off an incoming tackler. Photo: Stu Piddington

Hooker Conor Anderson recorded his 50th appearance for the “Green and Blacks”, with only five of the match day 22 ahead of him in terms of caps.

The two big wins have left South Canterbury at the top of the table on points differential, just ahead of Whanganui who beat Poverty Bay 43-15.

Whanganui and South Canterbury are the only two unbeaten sides, but will not face each other in the round-robin, as each team only plays eight of the 11 sides in the championship.

Previously unbeaten King Country was upset in Oamaru, beaten 32-31 in a close encounter by North Otago.

The boys from Mead’s Country will be licking their wounds when they host South Canterbury on Saturday.

Other winners were Wairarapa Bush beating Horowhenua Kapiti 46-31, Thames Valley winning 59-35 against West Coast in Greymouth and Mid Canterbury cruising home 57-17 against the winless Ngati Porou East Coast in Ruatoria.

South Canterbury shot out of the blocks again with a try by Tangi Savlio inside the first minute with halfback Caleb McNoe adding a second as the clock ticked just past three minutes.

Captain Zac Saunders dots down under the posts. Photo: Stu Piddington

Buller however, shored up their defence and had their moments as the first half progressed but went into the shed 33-5 down after Masi and a hard-charging Siu Kakala scored.

Buller’s try came from a short range charge from prop Cole McBride.

In the second half Buller were much improved but leaked three tries in the final three minutes, including one to debutant loose forward Daniel Minogue, centre Zac Saunders and Masi’s hat trick, although he shared the ball press with replacement halfback Willie Wright, who had earlier scored.

Masi’s best was when a mark was disallowed as the ball was deflected, and he used his speed and step to go the length of the field to score.

Buller’s hooker and captain Anthony Ellis got his side’s second try.

South Canterbury loose forwards Savelio and Kakala made plenty of metres, while the midfield of Latu Vaeno and Saunders were hard to handle and again the speed of Lisiate Folau and Masi caused plenty of headaches for Buller.

Latu Vaeno put in a strong performance at centre. Photo: Stu Piddington

Patelesio Oneone’s introduction at fullback in the 71st minute also meant coach Luke Reihana has handed 13 players a South Canterbury debut in three games as he continues to build depth.

Buller had some good patches but largely couldn’t break down the South Canterbury defence.

First five Jack Parker and fullback Gruff Thomas tried to spark their side with some counter-attacks but Buller didn’t have the firepower to match South Canterbury.

The son of former South Canterbury loose forward Joeli Kotobalavu, Tavite, played centre for Buller, as a loan player out of Canterbury and had a couple of good touches.

Heartland Championship points: South Canterbury, Whanganui 15, King Country 12, Thames Valley, Mid Canterbury, North Otago 11, Wairarapa Bush 9, Horowhenua Kapiti 8, Buller 6, Poverty Bay, West Coast 1, East Coast 0.