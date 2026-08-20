South Canterbury opened their representative campaign in Ashburton at the weekend with a hard-fought encounter against a feisty and physical Mid Canterbury side, setting the tone for what was to be a highly competitive Hanan Shield tournament.

The opening quarter saw both teams battling to gain control, with the defensive powerhouses at both ends producing valuable turnovers and applying relentless pressure.

South Canterbury managed to edge ahead, taking an 11-9 lead into the first break.

The second quarter continued in much the same fashion, with neither side prepared to give an inch.

Both attacking units provided plenty of flair and creativity, much to the delight of spectators, while the intensity remained high across the court. South Canterbury held their narrow advantage at halftime, leading 21-17, with the contest still very much in the balance.

The championship quarter proved to be the turning point.

South Canterbury lifted the tempo, moving the ball with speed and purpose and finding their shooters with greater consistency and they responded with composure and accuracy, allowing them to build a significant advantage.

Mid Canterbury entered the final quarter with a considerable mountain to climb.

To their credit, they continued to fight until the final whistle, but South Canterbury remained composed and consistent, maintaining their attacking intent and defensive pressure to secure a convincing 53-37 victory.

With one hand firmly on the Hanan Shield, South Canterbury’s next challenge came against a sprightly and speedy North Otago side.

North Otago showed determination from the outset, putting their bodies on the line in their efforts to gain possession and disrupt South Canterbury’s flow.

South Canterbury, however, remained composed and disciplined and led by 28-15 at halftime.

Coach Julie Langford was happy to make changes, providing an opportunity to showcase different combinations while keeping the North Otago attack under constant pressure.

The changes did little to disrupt South Canterbury’s momentum.

Instead, the entire squad contributed to what was a complete and controlled performance.

South Canterbury continued to execute their game plan with confidence, eventually securing a comprehensive 67-36 victory.

The result was particularly significant, with South Canterbury claiming the Hanan Shield for a fourth consecutive year — a feat not achieved by either region in 38 years.

In a statement Langford said the achievement represented more than just another trophy.

“It is a reflection of the commitment, consistency and pride shown by the players, coaching staff and wider support team, especially our many sponsors, throughout the representative season.”

She said she was happy with the team’s efforts and was satisfied with the work ethic and dedication to implement the game plan

“Getting all players out on court for considerable minutes was pleasing and seamless.

“We are still building and will have some adjustments to make however we have a solid foundation and can only improve after this outing.”

South Canterbury will be looking to claim another piece of silverware when the side returns to Ashburton at the start of September to compete in the Senior Whakataetae Tournament. — Allied Media