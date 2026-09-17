Can you help fill a cupboard and a tummy this South Canterbury Anniversary?

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Family Works team is once again calling on the generosity of the South Canterbury community to support its annual South Canterbury food drive, helping local families, children and older people facing hardship.

With the cost of living continuing to put pressure on household budgets, more people than ever are struggling to put food on the table.

Last year alone, Family Works provided more than 2000 food parcels to over 5760 people across South Canterbury, highlighting the growing need for community support.

The food drive encourages schools, early childhood centres, workplaces, sports clubs, churches and groups of friends to collect non-perishable food items and donate them to help stock the Family Works foodbank in time for Christmas.

Community members can drop off donations from Monday, September 21 to Friday, September 25 at any of the following locations:

• Family Works, 26 North St, Timaru (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm)

• The Courier, 12-14 George St, Timaru (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm)

• The Warehouse, corner of Browne St and Victoria St, Timaru (seven days, 7am to 9pm)

A special highlight of the week will be the “drive through and drop off” event outside the Speight’s Ale House, where the community is invited to drop off cans and non-perishable food items to help build a giant wall of cans. The event will take place on Friday, September 25 from 10am to 1pm at Speight’s Ale House, 2 George St, Timaru.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive officer Carolyn Cooper said the food drive was about neighbours helping neighbours.

“The reality is that many families in our region are doing it tough. A simple donation of a can or packet of food can make a huge difference to someone facing a difficult time. South Cantabrians have always been incredibly generous, and we’re asking the community to come together once again to show what makes our region so special.

“Whether you’re a business, school, sports club, community group or family, every can helps. Together, we can ensure no one in our community goes without food when they need it most.”

Groups taking part are encouraged to share photos of their can collections and activities, with participants going into the draw to win prizes and receive a certificate of thanks.

To be sent an information pack or to share your efforts, contact the PSSC marketing team at marketing@pssc.co.nz — Allied Media