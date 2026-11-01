Fire and Emergency is investigating a possible chlorine gas leak in the Tauranga suburb of Mount Maunganui.

Crews from Tauranga City, Mount Maunganui and Greerton were called to Totara Street around 11.30am on Sunday.

By early afternoon, firefighters were still working to establish whether there had been a leak and, if so, how much chlorine gas had been released, a FENZ spokesperson said.

The Professional Firefighters Union said a large volume of chlorine gas had leaked from a tanker at the site.

Police have closed Totara Street between Triton Ave and Hull Road as a result of the callout.