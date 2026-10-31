Police are investigating two incidents in the North Island overnight that left men in hospital with stab wounds.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen on Ross Crescent in Hamilton around 12.25am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Police were responding to a report of a grievous assault. The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A few hours later, around 3.10am, police responded to a report of an assault on Goldfinch Street in Ohakune. Police said a man who had been stabbed in the arm was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into both incidents, police said.