Forecasters are warning of strong winds which may become severe gales in inland Otago on Sunday.

MetService has a strong wind watch in place for inland areas of the province from 2pm today until 6am on Monday.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places. There is a moderate chance of upgrading to a warning,” the forecaster said.

Southland, Fiordland and the Canterbury high country are also expected to be battered by the winds.

An active front moving across the South Island will also bring heavy rain to the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers from the early hours of Monday morning, MetService said.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20 km east of the main divide.”