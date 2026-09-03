What does it take to build a successful career, lead a growing business, influence others, drive innovation and create a compelling vision for the future?

These are the questions that will be explored in the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Leadership Speaker Series, bringing together some of the region’s most respected business leaders to share the challenges, opportunities and lessons they have experienced throughout their careers.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the popular series had become known for providing rare access to senior leaders whose experience had helped shape successful organisations and drive business growth.

“These are the people you always wish you could spend time with, work alongside and learn from,” Mrs Smith said.

“Many of our speakers have led significant growth, navigated difficult challenges, built high-performing teams and helped shape the future of their organisations. The Leadership Speaker Series provides an opportunity for participants to hear those stories firsthand and gain practical insights they can apply in their own careers and businesses.”

Throughout the series, speakers will discuss topics including:

Building a Career — James Meager

Leading a Growing Business — Michelle Pye

The Value of Strategic Partnerships — Daniel Webber

Visionary Leadership — Richie Smith

Leading Innovation — Justin Riley

The Art of Influence — Dr Therese Arsenau

Rather than focusing on theory, speakers will share real-world experiences, including the successes, setbacks and critical decisions that shaped their leadership journeys.

Mrs Smith said the programme was designed for emerging leaders, business owners, managers and professionals looking to strengthen their leadership capability and expand their understanding of what great leadership looked like in practice.

“We are fortunate in South Canterbury to have business leaders whose knowledge and experience would normally only be accessible in larger centres. This series allows local aspiring leaders to learn directly from some of the region’s most accomplished leaders while building valuable connections across the business community.”

The chamber believed leadership development was one of the most important investments businesses could make as organisations navigated increasing complexity and change.

“Strong leadership creates stronger businesses, stronger teams and ultimately a stronger region. By sharing the experiences of those who have successfully led growth and change, we hope to inspire the next generation of South Canterbury leaders.”

Registration details are available through the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce. — Allied Media