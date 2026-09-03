Students in Geraldine are bringing the good vibes.

Geraldine High School’s annual talent show Vibes is taking place next week.

Head of department for visual and performing arts Eliza Williams said this year’s theme was Saturday Night Fever.

“We have a total of 24 acts featuring students from Year 7 to Year 13.”

She said this year’s event had three different categories: lip-sync, dance and music.

Year 10 student Fletcher Wilson said there would be “an exciting variety of talent throughout these performances, featuring everything from tap dancing to hip hop to rock, country, and pop.”

The students prepared for months for the show, individually and as groups.

There was also a house category, where the four houses — Cox, Acland, McDonald and Tripp — created a dance/lip-sync which fit the event’s Saturday Night Fever theme.

Year 12 student Keeley Bray said Vibes was a school event where students “can truly showcase their talent”.

“And we’d love for you to come and help support them.”

The event will take place at the school hall on September 10.

Tickets are available from Humanitix for $15.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz