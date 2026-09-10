Top talent will take to the stage in Pleasant Point next week as the town resurrects a popular fundraising show.

For the first time since 2014, Pleasant Point’s Got Talent will be held at the Pleasant Point Golf Club on Friday, September 18, with funds raised going to the Aaron Otley Memorial Trust.

Aaron was a pupil at Pleasant Point Primary School who died in May 2002 when he was just 7-years-old.

In 2009, a group of local shearers and others appeared on the TV show One Night Only, taking the $5000 prize money.

The memorial trust was formed in 2013, aiming to support families in the Pleasant Point area who had a child dealing with either illness or a serious injury.

For many years, the trust raised money through various events, including “The Great Custard Square Off”, “Shout The Staff A Custard Square”, “It’s In The Bag” and the old favourite “Pleasant Point’s Got Talent”.

Trust spokeswoman Jo Taylor said 10 families had received support from the trust over the years, and so the trust could continue to offer support, it was time to start some fundraising activities, and also ensure that people were aware of its existence.

“We’re bringing Pleasant Point’s Got Talent back, and raising the awareness of the trust in the community.

“Previous recipients of funds have said they want to help, and Anna Cook and Issy Casey, previously from Legends Cafe, are coming back to run the event.”

Property Brokers’ Marie Otley, Aaron’s mother, was donating the $1500 first prize.

Entries and ticketing are through the Humanitix site. Tickets are $20 to either sing and dance or sit and watch.

claire.allison@timarucourier.co.nz