Tekapo residents are being asked to dob in any non-compliant short-term accommodation providers, as the council confirms it has 200 listings under investigation.

Speaking at a Mackenzie District Council meeting last month, corporate planner Julie Shanks said a compliance programme would be scaled up and rolled out, with an officer specifically appointed to investigate short-term accommodation listings.

With just 315 permanent households, short-term accommodation is increasingly dominating Tekapo’s residential areas, causing problems for the local population.

The district rules allow one residential unit per site to accommodate no more than six guests per night, while multi-unit operations and larger operations requiring resource consent.

Accommodation providers were also subject to targeted rates, including a tourism and promotion rate.

However, several short-term accommodation providers appeared to be operating outside the guidelines, with residential properties being used for visitor accommodation.

One listing for a property on the Booking.com website says it can accommodate up to 10 guests, but has no recorded resource or building consents.

Two other nearby properties are consented as residential dwellings, but are both listed as short-term accommodation, each advertised as accommodating up to 10 guests per night.

Ms Shanks said 200 short-term accommodation listings were under investigation.

“There are a number of short-term visitor accommodation properties that are at varying stages of investigation for non-compliance, either with a resource consent or the District Plan,” Ms Shanks’ report to the council said.

She also said 64 non-compliant properties had already been identified.

AirROI, a tool which helps investors identify high-yield markets by analysing Airbnb data, showed short-term accommodation listings had increased 26.2% in the past year, with about 500 listings across short-term accommodation sites.

The figures showed an average occupancy rate of 61.4%, and the report said regulation was limited in the district creating an “operator-friendly environment”.

StatsNZ figures showed 27 building consents had been issued for the town between January and March.

Accommodation issues have been identified as a priority by the Mackenzie District Council, as concerns mount that rapid growth and unbridled short-term accommodation developments could erode Tekapo’s permanent community and displace those who sustain it.

In April, mayor Scott Aronsen warned a firmer approach to short-term accommodation was coming, and in May the council voted to sell a council-owned lot in Tekapo to make way for worker accommodation.

The following month, at a council workshop, consultant Philip Jones questioned why short-term accommodation was not classed as a commercial activity in the district.

And late last month, the council issued a statement which said many short-term accommodation providers were breaching the rules of the District Plan by allowing more than six guests a night.

“Investigative work is already under way and includes consideration of District Plan requirements, rates obligations, financial contributions and Building Act compliance where appropriate,” Mr Aronsen said, at the time.

The council has asked for the community to help identify those breaking the rules.

“The community should report concerns through council’s usual channels, as this information assists council in prioritising and undertaking its investigations.”

A loss of community

Anne and Cyril Patterson, who have lived in Tekapo since 1985, have watched families move out of the area as short-term accommodation grows.

“When our children were young there were more families living on our street than now, it certainly had a strong community feel … There was a family living next door to us, but they had to move out as the house has been demolished for [development],” MsPatterson said.

Ms Patterson said the neighbouring development would comprise of one short-term accommodation unit and three long-term rental units.

“Four units, sleeping no more than 6 guests each … that means up to 24 people could be staying per night.”

She said more developers were buying houses and land in Tekapo to convert into short-term accommodation, including next door to her.

“It is important to inform our local, and the wider community what is happening in Tekapo, now that building developers have arrived and are concentrating on residential zones for tourist income,” she said.

“We had no prior notification [about the developments] ... which was disappointing as we live in a medium density residential zone,” she said.

She said such developments should be restricted to commercial zones, rather than causing housing shortages in residential areas.

“It is difficult to find a house to rent now, people are moving out of the town to Burkes Pass and Fairlie.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air

