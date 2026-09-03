It’s a trap!

There has been quite the debate lately around Predator Free Timaru on the topic of traps. The team is seeing some success in the Scenic with rat traps in boxes, which is awesome. But there is also the resident who is seeing bait disappear from her trap but not catching the culprit, which is frustrating.

First things first. Not all traps are created equal. Matching the trap to the intended site, the pest you want to catch and the person using it are key decisions.

I have to be honest here. I don’t deal with traps. However, there are boxes of them in the garage at the moment, and I’ve seen the results of more than one trap-building workshop. In other words, I know people who are happy to build, set and clear traps — I am happy to support and encourage them. Helping Predator Free comes in various ways, it doesn’t have to be trapping.

I’ve just come across the D-rat Supermax. This comes with its very own built-in tunnel, and traps both rats and mice. It has a safe-to-set lever, which is perfect for those, like me, of a nervous disposition. Once you’ve finished admiring, perhaps photographing, your catch, you can easily dispose of it in the nearest green bin. It is pet-safe, a neat and tidy unit that is perfect for urban situations, both inside and outside. This trap sits on the ground but as it is plastic and lightweight, it really needs to be screwed down on to a piece of wood.

Predator Free Timaru builds tunnels for other run-of-the-mill traps that don’t come with all the extra safety features; I think these are a bit more robust for outdoor situations. The team is using venison for bait in the Scenic, thanks to the hunting prowess of one of our volunteers — thanks Jayden! If you are keen on trapping in your garden, peanut butter is a great option, about half a teaspoon.

There is a bit of an art to placing traps. Look for lines where rodents might like to run. They don’t particularly like open spaces. You can learn more about that by coming to one of the trapping training sessions run at the Eco Centre, or buddying up with a more experienced trapper.

If you have a trap that you don’t know what to do with or don’t want, feel free to re-gift. If there isn’t anyone among friends or family who is willing and interested, there may be a neighbour who is. Some of the local schools are getting on board with trapping, so we are building a strong base of safe trappers for the future. If you suspect the trap is not working, bring it along to one of the Repair Cafes held monthly at the Eco Centre.

As spring is here, we can expect to see more activity among pests and predators. Let’s get an early start to give our precious native species the best protection possible.

■ Predator Free Timaru is a group of passionate locals on a mission to bring back the birds to Timaru by predator control in local backyards and green spaces, and is one of many groups nationwide working towards the Predator Free 2050 vision.