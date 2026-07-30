Work has resumed this week on the Theatre Royal redevelopment project after a positive asbestos test halted progress earlier this month.

Further testing confirmed there had been no release of any encapsulated asbestos and that there was no respirable risk.

The initial positive asbestos test result prompted the precautionary closure of the auditorium, while comprehensive air testing and materials sampling were completed.

Those results confirmed the material posed no hazard.

In a statement, Team Projects Advisory project director Paul Haggath, who is leading the redevelopment project for Timaru District Council, praised the site team for their response to the initial result.

“Hawkins did exactly the right thing in closing the auditorium as a precautionary measure when a positive asbestos test result was returned.

“It’s no real surprise finding asbestos in older buildings, but it’s what’s done when it’s found that makes all the difference.” Mr Haggath said.

The Theatre Royal project team will continue to monitor conditions and maintain all required health and safety protocols throughout the remainder of the project, with appropriate measures in place to ensure all asbestos remains inert. — Allied Media