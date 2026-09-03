Three free workshops next week aim to provide parents across Timaru district with a better understanding of an online world.

The workshops will be held in the auditorium at Life Church Timaru, on Morgans Rd.

Timaru District Council community partnerships team leader Jessica Hurst said the workshops were an example of local organisations coming together to respond to an emerging issue affecting the community.

“Strong communities are built when people have access to the information, skills and support they need to navigate new challenges.

“The community partnerships team is proud to have helped bring these workshops together, connecting local organisations and specialist experts to ensure Timaru families, caregivers and professionals can access practical, evidence-based information close to home.

“Technology plays an important role in our everyday lives, but it can also present challenges that many families feel unprepared for. These workshops are about helping people better understand the online world and giving them tools to support children and young people to stay safe, build resilience and thrive.”

The online safety workshops were designed to help families, caregivers, professionals and community members better understand the challenges and opportunities facing children and young people online, she said.

Three workshops will be delivered across two days, including a full-day professional development event on September 9 and two community workshops on September 9 and 10.

The workshops will explore topics such as digital wellbeing, emerging online trends, healthy online relationships, online safety and practical strategies for supporting children and young people in an increasingly connected world.

The sessions will be led by Brett Harvey of Tāima Kōrero, an organisation which equips parents and educators with the tools to effectively talk about pornography with young people, alongside facilitators from Stop, the South Island’s specialist provider of assessment and intervention services for harmful sexual behaviour.

Te Rito South Canterbury co-ordinator Karin Hamilton said the workshops aligned closely with the organisation’s vision of creating communities where whānau lived free from violence.

“Parents, caregivers, grandparents and professionals all have an important role to play in helping children and young people navigate the online world. These workshops provide an opportunity to learn from experts, ask questions and build confidence in having conversations that can make a real difference.

“We know that online experiences can have a significant impact on wellbeing, relationships and safety. By increasing awareness and understanding across the community, we can help create environments where people are better informed, better connected and better supported.”

Developed through a partnership between Timaru District Council’s community partnerships team, Te Rito South Canterbury and the Timaru Christian Ministers’ Association, the workshops are designed to complement existing local initiatives while making specialist knowledge accessible to a wider audience.

The initiative is a collaborative response to what has been deemed a growing need for information and support around online safety, digital wellbeing and emerging online risks.

Organisers hope the sessions will encourage ongoing conversations within families, schools, workplaces and community organisations, helping to create a safer and more resilient community for everyone.

All community members are welcome to attend, and can register as follows (free admission):