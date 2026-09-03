There’s been a bit of a buzz around those involved with Timaru’s cruise sector last week, as the news came out that we now have 17 ships confirmed to visit for the coming season.

The increase has come following the announcement that Norwegian Spirit will now be calling in at Timaru eight times, effectively boosting the earlier tally we were expecting.

It now amounts to a record cruise ship season for Timaru — triple the number of visits compared to pre-pandemic times.

There are some key reasons behind the increase in visits, particularly PrimePort’s significant investment in infrastructure to allow the port to welcome larger and more sophisticated cruise vessels. The port company has also worked hard to successfully build a strong global reputation for customer service and efficient operations.

Add to that the welcoming Timaru community and growing number of tour offerings in Timaru district and the wider region, and it’s all tracking very positively.

Last year PrimePort and Timaru released their joint Cruise Strategy, Journey to 30, which details the aim to grow the cruise business for the region. At the time, it seemed an ambitious target, and now suddenly it’s become quite realistic.

Venture Timaru recently completed the annual community sentiment survey for the past cruise season, which has resulted in positive feedback about the cruise sector.

The feedback shows there is clear support for further growth, with respondents valuing the economic contribution that cruises make, the international exposure, vibrancy and opportunities for community interaction with the passengers visiting from around the world.

The respondents highlight some of the key benefits of the cruise visits as being increased business for local shops, restaurants and tourism operators, more vibrancy in the CBD and district, cultural exchange and job creation.

* Di Hay is operations and destination manager for Venture Timaru